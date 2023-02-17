Hours after Swara Bhasker announced her wedding with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad, an old Tweet of the actress has surfaced online in which she called her husband ‘bhai’. The Tweet is dated back to February 2 this year when Swara also dropped a selfie with Fahad to send him birthday wishes.

In the Tweet, Swara wished Fahad on his birthday and jokingly called him ‘bhai (brother)’, ‘miyan (husband)’ and ‘dost (friend)’. She also reminded him to marry soon because ‘umar ho rahi hai (you are getting aged)’. “Have a great birthday & a fantastic year dost!" she had written. Check out Swara Bhasker’s Tweet here:

जन्मदिन मुबारक फ़हाद मियाँ! भाई का कॉन्फ़िडेंस बरकरार रहे 🙂 @FahadZirarAhmad खुश रहो, आबाद रहो.. उम्र हो रही है अब शादी कर लो! Have a great birthday & a fantastic year dost! ✨ pic.twitter.com/3Rzak1MuQB— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 2, 2023

Earlier today, Swara also shared pictures from her court marriage on social media. In the clicks, the actress was all smiles as she was twinning in red with her husband. In one of the photos, the newlywed couple was also seen dancing together. “Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege," she wrote.

Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege.@FahadZirarAhmad ✨✨✨♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/4wORvgSKDR— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 17, 2023

Swara Bhasker and Fahad reportedly met during a rally in 2020. They announced their wedding plans on Thursday, February 16 when Swara took to Twitter and welcomed Fahad in ‘my heard’. “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!” she wrote.

