Swaran Ghar Actor Sangita Ghosh Shares Pics of Daughter in Newly Created Instagram Account; See Post

Swaran Ghar actress Sangita Ghosh had opened up about becoming a mother just a few days back. No ssoner did she share the news, than she fell prey to having imposter accounts on Instagram. Owing to that, the actress went ahead a created a new account. Now, she has shared pictures of her little daughter, Devi, from that account.

Sharing the picture of her little one, Sangita Ghosh wrote, “Der Aayi Durust Aayi. A calling I could not resist. Personally one of becoming a Maa to Devi Rathore and professionally finally making it to the “gram”. Lets begin. Lots of Love. Sangita Ghosh ( The Real One 😜 ).” See the pictures here:

Sangita took to her Instagram story to clarify that she has deleted her old account, and now has created this new account. She also shared her husband’s post introducing their daughter. He wrote, “Introducing #DEVI RATHORE ❤️❤️❤️ please bless her KARNI MA @thesangitaghosh 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼” He even changed his display picture with one that has their daughter with him. See the post here:

It was just a day back that Sangita had opened up about someone “Very Important !! @realsangitaghosh Friends this account on @instagram is not me…it is someone impersonating to be me…I have personally twice tried to create accounts for myself and instagram has suspended it owing it to @realsangitaghosh or someone raising reports.”

Sangita had also opened up about Devi’s premature birth and had told ETimes, “Devi was born prematurely on December 25 last year. It was an anxious time, as she had issues being a premature baby and was in the NICU for 15-odd days. It’s not that we hid the news, but we decided not to talk about it till we felt the time was right. Sometimes, it feels so surreal that I ask my husband to pinch me. Devi is a very happy child and a copy of my husband. I recited the Gayatri Mantra when I held her for the first time… she opened her eyes and smiled. I can’t forget that moment.”

