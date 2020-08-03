Swastika Mukherjee On Sushant Singh Rajput: Can't Sell My Point Of View On Someone's Demise

Actress Swastika Mukherjee, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, opened up about the discussions surrounding his demise. The actress said that even though the debates and discussions surrounding nepotism can lead to change, Sushant's grieving family has been forgotten in the midst.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Swastika said, “Right now the situation is such that one runs the risk of being misinterpreted. These repercussions on social media and even otherwise does affect you. But I’m still trying to understand, where are these paranormal conversations, assumption and presumptions coming from?”

The actor said that while celebrities are expected to have an opinion during debates, many people are using Sushant's death as a way to settle personal scores.

She said, “I don’t like these agenda driven conversations. Why do I want to sell my points of view based on somebody’s demise?”

Swastik, who lost her father, veteran actor Santu Mukherjee in March and then Sushant in June, said that she has been deeply saddened by the loss. The actor said that it was getting difficult for her everyday. She also shared that her father was excited about Dil Bechara and neither him or Sushant was present when the film was released and loved.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).