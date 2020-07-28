Swastika Mukherjee Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: I Kept Telling Him Our Stars Are Aligned

Actress Swastika Mukherjee, who worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, remembered the late actor. In a recent interview, she reminisced the time spent with her co-star and talked about his "flamboyant" personality.

Talking to Pinkvilla, "I feel I'm the only heroine who's worked with Sushant twice. I kept telling him our stars are aligned. My first big film was with him, my second big Hindi film is also with him."

Swastika said that Sushant never called her by her real name and addressed her as Angoori or Angoori Devi. She also said that the Sushant she met during Detective Byomkesh Bakshy was different from the one in Dil Bechara as during the first film he had just started in Bollywood, and in the latter he had established himself as a star.

She said that the best thing about Sushant was that the actor in him always took risks. He did films like Sonchiriya and Byomkesh which stereotypical actors wouldn't do and always excelled in every form.

Swastika also said she wants to remember Sushant with a smile. "He was very flamboyant, had a lot of energy and he was an avid book reader. In his vanity van in Jamshedpur, he had more books than costumes or make-up. I walked inside and saw those huge books on mathematics and astronomy. I told him I always failed in Maths and I joked that I'm scared of entering his van," she said.

She further said that she does not want to talk about the negativity that surrounds his demise as he would hate people doing so. She said that she wants to remember the nice, positive things about Sushant.

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).