Swastika Mukherjee’s Body Positivity Mantra Is an Inspiration for All

Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee, who has made quite a mark in the industry with her projection of offbeat characters, recently made headlines with her Instagram post on body positivity. The actress shared multiple unfiltered pictures of herself from a recent fashion photoshoot on Instagram and slammed the glamour industry for setting unrealistic standards of beauty. She also mentioned that the infamous caption - “Every body is beautiful” - should find relevance in our belief system as well.

In the pictures, Swastika, wrapped in a green saree by designer Mitan Ghosh, can be seen posing with her back to the camera. She also mentioned that only the last picture from the lot is the one that we are used to seeing because it has been polished and touched with edits and filters. She referred to herself as old school and asked people to love their own bodies the way they are. “Caress the crevices of your body, handle them with love. If I can, you can too,” Swastika wrapped her post.

Swastika also thanked her photographer Upahar Biswas for sharing the unedited pictures with her. “I cannot complete this without mentioning Upahar Biswas, the photographer on this project, who happily agreed to give the pictures without scrubbing them to perfection,” to which Upahar commented saying, “This was probably the first time I was asked to un-edit an edited image. So layers of airbrush was lifted till the real skin was exposed to the real world.”

Swastika shared another snippet from her fashion photoshoot and accompanied it with these words - “She shines like the whole universe belongs to her.”

The 40-year-old actress, who was last seen in the 2020 Bengali drama Guldasta, keeps spreading message of hope and positivity on her social media handles.

