Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti: Actress Akanksha Puri To Participate As One of The Contestants?

Mika Singh is currently hunting a life partner for himself with his Swayamvar-based show titled Mika Di Vohti. The show premiered on June 19 and has been making headlines since then. Contestants in the show are from around the country who are fighting against each other to be Mika’s ladylove. However, if recent reports are to be believed, actress Akanksha Puri has also been roped in for the show now, not as a guest but as a contestant.

Yes, you read it right. As reported by E-Times, Akanksha Puri will be participating in Mika Di Vohti as one of the contestants. A source cited by the entertainment portal claims that Akanksha has been finalised for the show and has also started shooting for the same. However, there is no official announcement so far.

In April last year, the marriage rumours of Akanksha Puri and Mika Singh also made headlines. It all started after the actress dropped a video in which the two of them were seen seeking blessings in a gurudwara. The actress talked about the same earlier this year and mentioned she will not get married to Mika Singh. “Mika ke saath toh meri engagement aur shaadi bhi kara di hai logon ne (laughs). I know him for more than a decade now. Mika and I know way too much about each other to date. Kabhi kabhi kisi ko bahot zyada jaan’na bhi achha nahi hota. Mika is not someone whom I will get married to though we can play cupid for each other. Also, I don’t think Mika will get married now. I am not stuck up that I will not date anyone, I will if I get a good person,” she had said as quoted by TellyChakkar.

Akanksha became a popular name for playing Devi Parvati for over three years in Vighnaharta Ganesh, before quitting the show in 2020. She was also linked to Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Mika Di Vohti, actress Divyanka Tripathi will be seen joining the show as the singer’s sister.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.