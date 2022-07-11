Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh Impressed with Neet Mahal’s Cooking Skills, Spends Quality Time with Her

Mika Singh’s much anticipated show, Swayamvar -Mika Di Vohti, that has been around for a while now has seen some interesting twists and turns. Contestants have participated from different parts of the country, vouching to be Pop Singer’s wife.

One of the contestants, Chandigarh born Neet Mahal has left the Bollywood singer quite impressed. From winning Mika’s heart with her cooking skills to getting the opportunity for a one on one date with the singer, Neet is putting up a tough fight against her competitors.

During a task where the contestants were supposed to whip a delectable dish for Mika Singh, Neet confessed that she didn’t know how to cook. However, it was her kheer of all the dishes that won the singer’s heart. Preceding this victory, Mahal also got a chance to go on a solo date with Mika. The two bonded over a derby race as they spent some quality time together.

Since the singer has previously worked with Neet in a music video, the contestant revealed how she had heard of Mika having a ‘reputation’. At the wedding reality show, Mahal said, “While on the sets, I saw his genuine human side and was in awe of him. He was so sweet. He would tell me to sit with him and everybody during lunch. He was very cordial with me.”

Responding to Neet, Mika called her a sweet and nice girl. On one of the dates, the singer shared, “I really like you and you like me too. I really like you the way you are.”

Neet has also been known to get into disagreements. During the first few episodes, prospective brides-to-be Neet and Bushra get into a heated argument. Seeing Bushra bonding with Mika, Neet had warned the other contestants with a snide remark on Bushra that Punjabis have positive vibes and don’t spread negative aura. Bushra responded by claiming that of all the participants, only she has an aura. On one occasion, Bushra termed Neet as ‘Sasti Katrina Kaif’.

Neet Mahal is an Indian actress and model who has featured in multiple Punjabi films like Takhatgarh (2022), Dulla Vaily (2019) and High End Yaariyaan (2019). Along with films, she also has several music videos under her belt like Kamli Yaar Di, GT Road, Straight Outta Mohali and Commitment to name a few.

Mahal is one of the finalists in the show.

