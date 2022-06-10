Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh Says 'Nothing Wrong If a Girl Wants To Marry Me For My Name and Fame'

Popular singer Mika Singh is hunting for a bride for himself. He is gearing up for ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ which will premiere on Star Bharat on June 19. While the shooting of the show has already begun, in a recent interview, Mika talked about what if a girl wants to marry him only because of his name and fame. The singer explained that there is nothing wrong with it and that even parents look for well-settled partners for their daughters.

“All the girls coming on the show, they know they are coming to be my life partner. They know who I am and that I am an established name. They will obviously come for my name, fame and there’s nothing wrong in it. Everyone wants to marry someone who is well-to-do and settled, even parents also look for a bride or groom who is well settled in life, nobody wants their kids to marry a struggler. Girls usually wish to marry a person who is self-made and can take care of her and her family. Agar woh ye soch ke aata hai I don’t have a problem at all. It depends on me, how I want to be with them,” he told E-Times.

Mika Singh also reacted to the popular belief that celebrities don’t marry their partners after the Swayamvar is over. He explained that divorces and break-ups are part of life and therefore one must not doubt these Swayamvar concept-based television shows. He further argued that people part ways even 20 years after their marriage.

“I would like to tell all the people who will be watching the show that after seeing the previous Swayamvar they must be thinking that celebrities don’t end up getting married to their partners after the show. They break up after the show. But I would like to say that divorces and breakups are a part of life. People are getting divorced after being married for 20 years, having kids and all. So they should not doubt our shows,” Mika said.

Mika Singh also shared his experience of meeting girls and going out on dates with them on the show. He added that the toughest part of the show is to tell somebody that they have been eliminated. “I am getting along with the girls. When I am on a date with them whatever you have seen in the promos all that is real. It is all organic. With all the dates, my relationship with the girls is getting stronger. I am giving a lot of importance to my bonding with the girls I am meeting and how good friends we have become. But the toughest part of the show is to eliminate people or ask them that we don’t have a future together,” the singer said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.