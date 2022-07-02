Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti: Mika Singh Tells Chandrani Das ‘Aap Shweta Tiwari Lagti Ho’ During Date

Singer Mika Singh is currently entertaining one and all in the show ‘Mika Di Vohti’ where a lot of ladies have participated to win his heart. The Hawa Hawa singer who is currently in search of his bride in the show compared Kolkata-based contestant Chandrani Das’ to that of TV actress Shweta Tiwari.

In one of the episodes, Mika told Chandrani Das that she looks like Shweta Tiwari. In the episode, Divyanka Tripathi had organised a speed dating round with all the contestants.

For those unaware, Chandrani Das from Kolkata is an actress and producer by profession. A bit shy at first, Chandrani opened up about having gone through a difficult financial crisis in the family and how she fought back to find stability.

Chandrani likes to paint artwork and while spending ‘date’ time in the show with Mika, she said that she might not be able to dance, sing and entertain like others, but she would be what it requires to hold a family together.

The Kolkata-based actor-producer speaks less, however, she has caught Mika’s attention owing to her demure nature. Mika also during their ‘date-time, tries to make her feel comfortable. In another task round, Chandrani wrote some personal lines for Mika and the couple performed a romantic number.

Mika Singh’s quest towards finding his life partner seems quite tough judging by the previous episodes. The show might have a lot more fun as the competition continues given the zeal with which the contenders are competing for. After a few episodes, Mika Singh’s quest to find his life companion appears to be rather difficult. We might be having a lot more fun as the competition continues given the zeal with which the contenders are vying for Mika’s affection.

Currently, the show has 8 potential brides taking up tasks to win Mika’s heart. The show started with 12 contestants from various states of India. This includes Chandrani Das, Neet Mahal, Reshma Gulani, Sonal Khilwani, Dhwani Pawar, Bushra Sheikh, Poonam Sood, Divya Rai, Prantika Das, Ashlesha Rahul, Nisha Dubey, and Pratiksha Das.

Apart from Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, several guests including celebrities Karan Wahi, Daler Mehndi and Kapil Sharma, have appeared on the show to support the singer.

An SOL Productions offering, ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ is on its way to becoming one of the most talked-about shows on Hindi GEC right now. Fans are going crazy wondering who will finally be crowned Mika’s ‘Vohti’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.