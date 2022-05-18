Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti: Theme Song Features Gorgeous Brides in Traditional Outfits

Mika Singh’s fans are waiting for the singer to find a bride through the reality show Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti. The shooting for the show, which will premiere on Star Bharat on June 19, has already begun in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Now Mika has released the first look of his reality show with its foot tapping theme song. Mika announced the release of this song, on May 16, in an Instagram post.

The peppy song features girls from different regions of India competing to become Mika’s bride. These girls look drop dead gorgeous in their traditional wedding outfits. They looked charming in traditional Indian outfits. According to reports, the makers of the show have spent Rs 5 crore for shooting a special promo of this song.

Mika’s fans and friends from Bollywood are sharing messages appreciating the song. Singer Geeta Jhala, music composer Harry Anand, actors Rizwann Sikander, Kriti Verma and Sheeva Rana commented fire and heart emoticons showcasing their admiration for this song.

Besides lending his voice, Mika has also penned the lyrics and composed music for this song. Punjabi music composer Kuwar Virk has penned rap lyrics for this track along with Mika.

Mika’s brother Daler Mehndi, comedian Kapil Sharma and singer Shaan were also present at the grand launch of this promo. Mika had shared an adorable note on Instagram thanking them for their presence. In the note Mika had written that in Bollywood, it is hard to find true friends. Mika ended the note writing that he is thankful to his brother Kapil Sharma, guruji Daler Mehndi and elder brother Shaan for specially arriving in Jodhpur to wish for his upcoming show Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti.

According to reports, Shaan will also be the host of this show. Earlier, in an interview Mika had said that he and Shaan have known each other for almost two decades. Mika said that he and Shaan had their own share of fights but their bond grew stronger with the passage of time.

