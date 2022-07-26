Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti Winner Akanksha Puri: I'm So Happy I Have Romance in My Life Now

Singer Mika Singh’s quest to find his life partner on Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti came to an end as he chose actress Akanksha Puri as his wife. The new couple was spotted by the paparazzi on Monday as they posed together for an event. Akanksha was seen in a pink sequined dress along with a high ponytail, while Mika was spotted in a black suit.

Akanksha made a wildcard entry on the show when contestants Prantika Das and Neet Mahal were already in the finale. The 45-year-old singer chose Akanksha, who has been his friend for the past 13 years. Speaking to The Times of India, Akanksha talked about her romantic life and said that it has been quite long since she dated someone. Akanksha also mentioned that she is happy to have romance in her life now which she was “majorly missing.” The actress added that she wants to go all out this time. Talking about Mika and her love story, Akanksha said that they are definitely a very powerful couple and they are all set to paint the town red with their love story.

Talking about her journey from being Mika’s friend to his life partner, Akanksha said that it has been most comfortable till now. Describing Mika as a partner, Akanksha said that the singer gives her comfort in more than one way. She went on to describe him as her “happy space.”

Sharing her experience of being on the show where she was with other girls, the winner said that it was amazing. “Frankly I am a very positive person and I don’t let negativity affect me. I am very happy I met these girls.” Akanksha also mentioned that during the show she made some new friends and although her journey was short, she had an amazing time.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here