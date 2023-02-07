Bigg Boss Marathi season 3 contestants and BFFs Sonali Patil and Jay Dudhane recently met at the premiere of Gadad Andhaar. After the event, Sonali shared a set of photos with the actor on Instagram and penned a long note praising him for touching another milestone in his career. For the day, Sonali went with white top and brown leather pants layered with a peach coat. On the other hand, Jay opted for black on black outfit. Both of them can be seen smiling for the camera in the first photo of the post and she added a candid photo in the second frame.

“We met as strangers in the Bigg Boss house, soon we started speaking and eventually we became friends. Our bond remains intact even after the show ended. Seeing you on the big screen, swelled my heart with pride. Nothing succeeds like success. Let this journey of achieving great heights and success, never stop for you. Wish you the best in your journey as an actor. Keep Shining. Jayaaaaaa, All The Best and la I love you,” the caption of the post read.

Jay reacted to the post and wrote, “Awwwwww, such a sweetheart,” in the comments sections.

Here take a look at the post:

During their stay at BB Marathi house, Sonali Patil and Jay Dudhane shared many special moments. The duo had fights and arguments yet also shared happy times.

On the professional front, Sonali Patil is seen playing a prominent role in the Marathi daily soap opera Yog Yogeshwar Jay Shankar. Jay who was the runner-up of BB Marathi 3, has several big projects lined up. He will also be seen with Mira Jagganath in the upcoming music video.

He also has Mahesh Majrekar’s upcoming film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat in his kitty. With the film, Akshay Kumar is making his Marathi debut and will be seen portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the big screen. Vishal Nikam, Jay Dudhane, Utkarsh Shinde, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Nawab Khan and Praveen Tarde are in pivotal roles.

