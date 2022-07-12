Swwapnil Joshi, Tejaswini Pandit to Team Up For Another Project? What We Know

Swwapnil Joshi is riding high on the success of the serial Tu Tevha Tashi, which recently completed more than 1000 episodes. His popularity has seen an upward trend with this series. And now rumours suggest that he is going to be seen in a project soon. According to reports, he could be seen with actress Tejaswini Pandit. In Swwapnil’s latest Insta stories, Tejaswini is seen dressed in an Italian outfit and enjoying delicious food.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/swwapnil_joshi/2879903301858364881/

This Instagram story gave rise to rumours that both actors are working together. Is it a film or a serial? What could be the genre of this project? These questions remain unanswered. Meanwhile, the audience is extremely happy with the possibility of these actors working together. Swwapnil and Tejaswini were last seen in films Tu Hi Re and Target.

Tu Hi Re narrated the story of Nandini who is a strong believer in the institution of love marriages. Despite this, she gets married to Siddharth, who is coping with heartbreak. After some time, they struck a chord and start enjoying their lives. There is a twist in the story when politician Kamlakar Bhanushali steps into Siddharth’s life. Kamlakar makes him an offer that he can fund Siddharth’s work plant with Rs 25 crore. The condition with this offer is that Siddharth should get rid of Nandini.

Tu Hi Re received a mixed response with some appreciating and calling it a perfect romantic film. Others who were critical said that the film was quite slow.

It remains to be seen if Swwapnil and Tejaswini’s rumoured project will get a success.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.