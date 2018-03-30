English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Photos From Set, Says He's Honoured to Work With Chiranjeevi
Amitabh Bachchan says he is honoured to work with superstar Chiranjeevi for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.
Amitabh Bachchan says he is honoured to work with superstar Chiranjeevi for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.
Hyderabad: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he is honoured to work with superstar Chiranjeevi for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.
Amitabh, who will be making a guest appearance in the project, shared a glimpse from the film's set.
"'Syeera! Narasimha Reddy', the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu! (Working with megastar is respect)," Amitabh captioned the image.
The cine icon, 75, is here to shoot for the film, being directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan.
It will be based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Double Oscar-winning A.R. Rahman has been roped in to compose the music.
In the Hindi film industry, Amitabh will soon be seen in "102 Not Out" along with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.
Also Watch
Amitabh, who will be making a guest appearance in the project, shared a glimpse from the film's set.
"'Syeera! Narasimha Reddy', the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu! (Working with megastar is respect)," Amitabh captioned the image.
T 2758 - SYEERA .. !! Narasimha Reddy .. the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu .. !! మెగాస్టార్తో పని చేయడం గౌరవం pic.twitter.com/cysNhFBAgG— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2018
T 2758 - NIRVAAN .. and the call of the Himalayas .. !! pic.twitter.com/OvGNr6OfAA— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2018
The cine icon, 75, is here to shoot for the film, being directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan.
It will be based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Double Oscar-winning A.R. Rahman has been roped in to compose the music.
In the Hindi film industry, Amitabh will soon be seen in "102 Not Out" along with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.
Also Watch
-
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Emotional MS Dhoni Admits Missing Playing in CSK Yellow
- Katrina Kaif Upset With Alia Bhatt Over Her Closeness With Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra Set?
- Soha and Kunal Celebrate Daughter Inaaya's 'Half Birthday' in Style
- Anushka Sharma is a Vision in White in Her Latest Selfie
- Toyota and Suzuki Announce Partnership, To Exchange Vitara Brezza, Baleno, Corolla