Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Chiranjeevi Reveals How He Reached Out to Amitabh Bachchan for His Role
Amitabh Bachchan appeared in 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' in a guest role. Chiranjeevi was reportedly asked by director Surender Reddy to offer the role to Amitabh Bachchan and first see if the veteran actor was interested in doing it or not.
Image of Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, courtesy of Instagram
No matter how humble or respectable the country's biggest stars are, one cannot avoid feeling nervous when contacting them. This feeling of nervousness remains unchanged even if the person approaching them is a known face and an actor himself. This is something that popular Telugu actor Chiranjeevi had to suffer from.
Chiranjeevi's latest film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is currently in theaters. The film's cast also includes Amitabh Bachchan in a small but pivotal role. In an interview with Zoom TV, Chiranjeevi revealed how he convinced the senior Bachchan to be a part of the film.
Chiranjeevi was reportedly asked by director Surender Reddy to offer the role to Amitabh Bachchan and first see if the veteran actor was interested in the role or not. Feeling nervous, Chiranjeevi first reached out to Jaya Bachchan who he had gotten in touch with during his political career. She, in turn, asked the actor to contact Amitabh Bachchan directly and leave a message if he was too nervous about talking to him.
Amitabh Bachchan accepted the role immediately without any hesitation. Chiranjeevi stated, "I said this is the five-days character, you have to accept and immediately without asking what type of character and all, he said I am doing it. He asked me, do you believe that I will be suitable for that character? I said yes sir, I can't imagine anyone other than you in it. Then he said I am doing it."
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was released on October 2. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles.
