'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' Teaser Out: Chiranjeevi Film Gives Solid Baahubali Vibes

Chiranjeevi's highly-anticipated upcoming period film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy official teaser was launched on Tuesday at a grand event in Mumbai. Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the role of freedom fighter Uyyalwada Narasimha Reddy in the film. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also marks Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Telugu industry. Big B will be seen playing the role of Gosaayi Venkanna, guru of Uyyalwada Narasimha Reddy in the film. The teaser promises a film as ambitious as Baahubali in terms of its scale.

Directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is set in the 1850s and narrates the journey of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy (played by Chiranjeevi), who roared like a lion and led a rebellion against the British East India Company.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will also star Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Ravi Kishan and Tamannaah in pivotal roles.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will hit the big screens on October 2, 2019 and will be released in five languages - Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Within seconds after official release, the teaser has gone viral on all social media platforms.

Pawan Kalyan has lent his voice for the Telugu teaser. As per Bollywood Life report, Rajinikanth has lent his voice for Tamil version of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser while Mohan Lal has lent his voice for the Malayalam version teaser of the film.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the biggest project of Tollywood in 2019 after Saahoo.

