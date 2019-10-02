Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy Early Reviews: Chiranjeevi in Top Form, Film Makes For a Good Watch

'Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy' released in India in five languages on October 2. Check out what the watchers have to say about this period, action-drama film.

News18.com

Updated:October 2, 2019, 10:10 AM IST
Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy Early Reviews: Chiranjeevi in Top Form, Film Makes For a Good Watch
Image of Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy film, courtesy of YouTube

Chiranjeevi's highly-anticipated period film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has finally hit screens on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and the early reviews of the film are also in. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy released in five languages-- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada and features Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Ravi Kishan and Tamannaah in pivotal roles.

Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the role of freedom fighter Uyyalwada Narasimha Reddy in the film. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also marks Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Telugu industry. Big B will be seen playing the role of Gosaayi Venkanna, guru of Uyyalwada Narasimha Reddy in the film.

Directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is set in the 1850s and narrates the journey of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy (played by Chiranjeevi), who roared like a lion and led a rebellion against the British East India Company.

Praising the film and Chiranjeevi's performance in it, a user wrote on Twitter, "Saw #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy It's an experience. You must watch to have a feel of how magnificent imagination get realised. #MegastarChiranjeevi is superb. His energy and presence is admirable, while another one commented, "#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy No Guns. No Glory. Only Guts. Chiranjeevi’s portrayal of ‘SNR’ is grit personified. A big-screen entertainer of gargantuan proportions; this saga of first fight for freedom is worth a battle!"

Check out some more early reactions to Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy here:

