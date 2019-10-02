Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy Early Reviews: Chiranjeevi in Top Form, Film Makes For a Good Watch

Chiranjeevi's highly-anticipated period film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has finally hit screens on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and the early reviews of the film are also in. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy released in five languages-- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada and features Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Ravi Kishan and Tamannaah in pivotal roles.

Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the role of freedom fighter Uyyalwada Narasimha Reddy in the film. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also marks Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Telugu industry. Big B will be seen playing the role of Gosaayi Venkanna, guru of Uyyalwada Narasimha Reddy in the film.

Directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is set in the 1850s and narrates the journey of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy (played by Chiranjeevi), who roared like a lion and led a rebellion against the British East India Company.

Praising the film and Chiranjeevi's performance in it, a user wrote on Twitter, "Saw #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy It's an experience. You must watch to have a feel of how magnificent imagination get realised. #MegastarChiranjeevi is superb. His energy and presence is admirable, while another one commented, "#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy No Guns. No Glory. Only Guts. Chiranjeevi’s portrayal of ‘SNR’ is grit personified. A big-screen entertainer of gargantuan proportions; this saga of first fight for freedom is worth a battle!"

Saw #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy It's an experience.You must watch to have a feel of how magnificent imagination get realised. #MegastarChiranjeevi is superb. His energy and presence is admirable. @SrBachchan @FarOutAkhtar Agreat homage to freedom fighters. Will come with review. — MrB (@brahmatmajay) October 1, 2019

#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy No Guns. No Glory. Only Guts. Chiranjeevi’s portrayal of ‘SNR’ is grit personified. A big-screen entertainer of gargantuan proportions; this saga of first fight for freedom is worth a battle! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4 stars) — Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) October 1, 2019

Check out some more early reactions to Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy here:

#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy 🔥🔥🔥💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 Boss is back stronger than expected 👍 — Perth Tamil Movies (@PerthTamilMovie) October 1, 2019

#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy is the best movie I have seen in ages. 🔥🔥🔥🔥#MegastarChiranjeevi — 'J ' (@JuliSingh_) October 1, 2019

#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddySlow Paced 1st half with Good Interval & Lengthy 2nd half with Excellent Climax but little bit Cinematic. Few Scenes in2nd half leaves impact onscreen.@ItsAmitTrivedi 's Bgm in Climax Portions Stands Out. [1/2]#SyeRaaReview — AReview10 (@AReview10) October 2, 2019

"Last 30 mins - never before seen on Indian cinema, language is immaterialMegastar has truly lived up to his titleThe script writers need a massive bow." - a true review frm a person who just saw itGet ready my dear co MegaFans. This is going to be huge.#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy — Megastar Follower (@ChiruFollower) October 1, 2019

