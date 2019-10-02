Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy Early Reviews: Chiranjeevi in Top Form, Film Makes For a Good Watch
'Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy' released in India in five languages on October 2. Check out what the watchers have to say about this period, action-drama film.
Image of Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy film, courtesy of YouTube
Chiranjeevi's highly-anticipated period film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has finally hit screens on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and the early reviews of the film are also in. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy released in five languages-- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada and features Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Ravi Kishan and Tamannaah in pivotal roles.
Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the role of freedom fighter Uyyalwada Narasimha Reddy in the film. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also marks Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Telugu industry. Big B will be seen playing the role of Gosaayi Venkanna, guru of Uyyalwada Narasimha Reddy in the film.
Directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is set in the 1850s and narrates the journey of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy (played by Chiranjeevi), who roared like a lion and led a rebellion against the British East India Company.
Praising the film and Chiranjeevi's performance in it, a user wrote on Twitter, "Saw #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy It's an experience. You must watch to have a feel of how magnificent imagination get realised. #MegastarChiranjeevi is superb. His energy and presence is admirable, while another one commented, "#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy No Guns. No Glory. Only Guts. Chiranjeevi’s portrayal of ‘SNR’ is grit personified. A big-screen entertainer of gargantuan proportions; this saga of first fight for freedom is worth a battle!"
Saw #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy It's an experience.You must watch to have a feel of how magnificent imagination get realised. #MegastarChiranjeevi is superb. His energy and presence is admirable. @SrBachchan @FarOutAkhtar Agreat homage to freedom fighters. Will come with review.— MrB (@brahmatmajay) October 1, 2019
#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy No Guns. No Glory. Only Guts. Chiranjeevi’s portrayal of ‘SNR’ is grit personified. A big-screen entertainer of gargantuan proportions; this saga of first fight for freedom is worth a battle! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (4 stars)— Bhavikk Sangghvi (@bhavikksangghvi) October 1, 2019
Check out some more early reactions to Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy here:
#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy 🔥🔥🔥💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 Boss is back stronger than expected 👍— Perth Tamil Movies (@PerthTamilMovie) October 1, 2019
#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy is the best movie I have seen in ages. 🔥🔥🔥🔥#MegastarChiranjeevi— 'J ' (@JuliSingh_) October 1, 2019
#SyeRaa Review: 😍😍😍😍/5A Combo of Technical Brilliance & Superstars of India!!#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy pic.twitter.com/jYUkYSKxL4— . (@godofvillains) October 2, 2019
#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddySlow Paced 1st half with Good Interval & Lengthy 2nd half with Excellent Climax but little bit Cinematic. Few Scenes in2nd half leaves impact onscreen.@ItsAmitTrivedi 's Bgm in Climax Portions Stands Out. [1/2]#SyeRaaReview— AReview10 (@AReview10) October 2, 2019
"Last 30 mins - never before seen on Indian cinema, language is immaterialMegastar has truly lived up to his titleThe script writers need a massive bow." - a true review frm a person who just saw itGet ready my dear co MegaFans. This is going to be huge.#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy— Megastar Follower (@ChiruFollower) October 1, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This WhatsApp Message Will Self Destruct in 5 Seconds; Disappearing Messages Next?
- Muskaan Kataria Lashes Out at Ex-flame Faisal Khan For Cheating on Her Twice
- Here's Why Tiger Shroff is the Key to War's Bumper Box Office Opening
- A 1994 Video Clip of Journalists Asking 'What is Internet' Has Gone Viral
- Video from Patna Floods Shows Rickshaw Puller Crying as He's Stuck in Chest-Deep Water