Sylvester Stallone Declares Bloody War on the Bad Guys in Rambo Last Blood Trailer

With barely a month left for release, Sylvester Stallone has unveiled a brand new trailer for Rambo: Last Blood. The film is the fifth installment in the legendary action film series that first released in 1982 with First Blood and continued with Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988) and Rambo (2008). Interestingly, John Rambo was the lead character in a David Morrell novel First Blood, which was published in 1972 and provided fodder for the 1982 film of the same name.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the new trailer, alongside the caption, "He did not start it, but he will end it." Notably, the first trailer was released in May.

During the course of the trailer, Sylvester Stallone as Rambo can be heard in the background saying, "I finally came home to defend the only family I've ever known."

The preview sees Rambo, a US Army veteran, traveling to Mexico to rescue his friend's daughter after she is kidnapped by a Mexican cartel. Yvette Monreal plays the role of the friend's daughter.

The clip is interspersed with parallels from the original 1982 film and its second part with Rambo being shown firing his bow and arrow.

Notably, the film, directed by Adrian Grunberg also stars Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza and Joaquin Cosio.

