Sylvester Stallone Is Out Hunting for Blood One Last Time in Rambo 5 Poster

Sylvester Stallone has released the poster of his newest flick Rambo V: Last Blood on social media. Notably, the film will be bringing the saga of John Rambo to a close.

Taking to Instagram, Stallone's official handle posted, "It is finally here! This is the NEW official RAMBO poster! LOVE IT Thank you to Lionsgate Studio publicity department for the masterful job you’re doing."

The black and white poster shows chiseled Stallone standing in the middle, clutching the signature bow and arrow that was first seen in the iconic First Blood.

Notably, the franchise that began in 1982, saw Rambo returning home from the Vietnam war only to find himself the target of a police manhunt. There have been three sequels, with the last one being released in 2008.

According to the reports, the film traces the journey of John Rambo as he confronts his past and unearths his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. The film will see Stallone's Rambo taking on a powerful Mexican cartel after his friend’s daughter is kidnapped.

Rambo: Last Blood stars Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Genie Kim aka Yenah Han, Joaquin Cosio, and Oscar Jaenada and will be in theaters on September 20.

