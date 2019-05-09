Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sylvester Stallone to Present First Look of Rambo V: Last Blood at Cannes Film Festival

Sylvester Stallone will travel to the Cannes Film Festival to promote the first look of his upcoming Rambo V: Last Blood.

Gautaman Bhaskaran | News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sylvester Stallone to Present First Look of Rambo V: Last Blood at Cannes Film Festival
Image: Sylvester Stallone/Instagram
Loading...
A few years ago, it became apparent that the Cannes Film Festival was starting to woo Hollywood. This year, the announcement of American actor Sylvester Stallone’s visit to the French Riviera during the 12-day Festival merely strengthens the belief. Nothing right or wrong about it, but then stars like Stallone will tend to give the Festival an overly glamorous hue, perhaps eclipsing the real idea and value behind an event of Cannes' repute.

Stallone’s trip to Cannes is to promote the first look of his upcoming Rambo V: Last Blood. The action hero will show clips from his movie on May 24, the penultimate day of the Festival, which begins on May 14.

In addition, a video montage will honour Stallone’s 50-year career in cinema and television. His first Rambo adventure began in 1982, and the highly popular franchise went on to include four more films. The star wrote or co-wrote all of these, and he himself helmed Rambo IV in 2008.

Rambo V: Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg, whose credits include Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Apocalypto and the Netflix series Narcos. The final Rambo co-stars Paz Vega, Oscar Jaenada, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Joaquín Cosío.

Rambo V: Last Blood hits theatres on September 20. The India release date is not yet clear.

(Author, commentator and movie critic Gautaman Bhaskaran has covered the Cannes Film Festival close to three decades)

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram