Sylvester Stallone to Present First Look of Rambo V: Last Blood at Cannes Film Festival
Sylvester Stallone will travel to the Cannes Film Festival to promote the first look of his upcoming Rambo V: Last Blood.
Image: Sylvester Stallone/Instagram
A few years ago, it became apparent that the Cannes Film Festival was starting to woo Hollywood. This year, the announcement of American actor Sylvester Stallone’s visit to the French Riviera during the 12-day Festival merely strengthens the belief. Nothing right or wrong about it, but then stars like Stallone will tend to give the Festival an overly glamorous hue, perhaps eclipsing the real idea and value behind an event of Cannes' repute.
Stallone’s trip to Cannes is to promote the first look of his upcoming Rambo V: Last Blood. The action hero will show clips from his movie on May 24, the penultimate day of the Festival, which begins on May 14.
In addition, a video montage will honour Stallone’s 50-year career in cinema and television. His first Rambo adventure began in 1982, and the highly popular franchise went on to include four more films. The star wrote or co-wrote all of these, and he himself helmed Rambo IV in 2008.
Rambo V: Last Blood is directed by Adrian Grunberg, whose credits include Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Apocalypto and the Netflix series Narcos. The final Rambo co-stars Paz Vega, Oscar Jaenada, Adriana Barraza, Yvette Monreal, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Joaquín Cosío.
Rambo V: Last Blood hits theatres on September 20. The India release date is not yet clear.
(Author, commentator and movie critic Gautaman Bhaskaran has covered the Cannes Film Festival close to three decades)
