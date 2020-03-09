English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Sylvester Stallone Wears Gloves on Supermarket Run to Fight COVID-19

In a photograph obtained by a media portal, the 'Rambo: Last Blood' star was seen avoiding touching a bunch of groceries with his bare hands.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 9, 2020, 4:13 PM IST
Action star Sylvester Stallone is joining the list of celebrities who are taking part in keeping their personal hygiene to fight the spread of coronavirus. He was pictured wearing latex gloves while shopping at a supermarket.

The latex gloves were unlikely just part of the 73-year-old's normal accessories, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a photograph obtained by tmz.com, the Rambo: Last Blood star was seen avoiding touching a bunch of groceries with his bare hands.

Sylvester is not the only star who has taken action amid the coronavirus fear.

Summer Walker previously took an even extreme preventive measure as she shared a picture of her being completely covered up while making her way through an airport.

The Last Day of Summer singer wore hoodie, hair net, face mask, oversized sunglasses, gloves as well as a garbage bag as an outer coat. Only the bridge of her nose was exposed.

"Not today honey," she captioned.

