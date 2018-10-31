GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sylvester Stallone Won’t Face Charges Related To Decades-Old Sexual Assault Allegations

The County District Attorney's office in Washington declined on Tuesday to file rape charges against Sylvester Stallone.

IANS

Updated:October 31, 2018, 4:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sylvester Stallone Won’t Face Charges Related To Decades-Old Sexual Assault Allegations
File photo of Sylvester Stallone. (Image: AFP
Loading...
No sex crime charges will be filed against Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone for a rape claim that dates back to 1990.

The County District Attorney's office here declined on Tuesday to file rape charges against Stallone, reported variety.com.

According to a release, a woman recently reported to Santa Monica police that Stallone assaulted her in 1987 and 1990. The woman said she and Stallone had a consensual relationship in 1987.

The woman also provided witnesses who she said she told of the assaults at the time. However, according to the District Attorney's office, those witnesses did not corroborate the woman's account. Investigators were not able to find any other corroboration for her claims.

The case was rejected due to insufficient evidence, and because it falls well outside the statute of limitations, variety.com reported.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey established a task force to review Hollywood sex crimes allegations a year ago. So far, the task force has not filed any charges, with most of the allegations being too old to bring a case.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...