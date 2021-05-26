Syrian Refugee-turned-actor Zain Al-Rafeea is in Eternals Trailer, Watch Video

In a bid to calm the rising curiosity of fans, Marvel recently released a short teaser trailer of its highly-anticipated superhero film Eternals, which will see a theatrical release on November 5, 2021. The movie boasts of a stellar cast which includes Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Syrian refugee-turned-actor Zain Al-Rafeea — who appears for a couple of seconds in the two-minute long trailer for the Chloe Zhao-directed movie about an immortal alien race. 16-year-old Al-Rafeea, gained prominence for his role in Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki’s much-acclaimed Capernaum — which revolved around the life of a kid living in the slums of Beirut. Capernaum went on to become a sleeper hit and received a lot of appreciation around the globe.

The trailer of Eternals does a good job at not revealing any spoilers as it gives little to no details about the plot. Going by the clip, Al-Rafeea plays the role of a villager who comes across the Eternals when they arrive on earth. Rumors of Al-Rafeea joining the cast of the film started doing the rounds in 2019 when actress Salma Hayek uploaded a picture of herself with the former Syrian refugee and Eternals co-star Lia Mchugh on Instagram. The post was captioned: “Hanging with the Eternals’ youth.”

In an interview with Arab News, Al-Rafeea revealed that he had met his fellow cast members on the Canary Islands during the early stages of filming. Each and every cast member was sweet and extremely welcoming. He even went on to say that after finishing the first day’s shoot, Salma Hayek hugged him and gave him an iPad & iPhone. The two chatted for hours and listened to music together. He didn’t share much about his role in the upcoming Marvel flick, only that he joins the alien heroes as a human who can speak a mysterious 7,000-year-old language.

