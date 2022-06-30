T Rajendar Undergoes Surgery in New York, Set to Return After Examination on Saturday

Actor-director T Rajendar was admitted to Ramakrishna Hospital in Chennai earlier this month and was treated for abdominal bleeding. He then went to a reputed hospital in New York on June 14 for further treatment accompanied by his family members.

According to sources, the operation for his haemorrhage has been completed as he was discharged recently. He is said to have stayed in America for further examination. After another medical examination on Saturday, it will be decided when he will return to Chennai.

Earlier, the actor-director was spotted at the airport interacting with the media before leaving India for his medical treatment. There, he took the time to mention his son actor Silambarasan, saying that he is a great man in films and a good man in life.

He also added that Simbu had been in the US to make necessary arrangements for his treatment. T Rajendar praised his son and added that Simbu had postponed the audio launch of his upcoming drama Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu, and also the shooting of his action drama, Pathu Thala to take care of him.

On June 14, Kamal Haasan also visited the actor at the hospital and wished him a speedy recovery. He shared a photo of himself with T Rajendar and Kuralarasan, and wrote in the caption “My dear brother, come back with good health”.

Before leaving the country, T Rajendar thanked the Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin and Kamal Haasan for visiting him at a tough time in his life.

In May 2022, he suffered a cardiac arrest, and the news was shared by his son Simbu on social media. Simbu wrote, “Hello to my dearest fans and dear media friends. My father suffered a cardiac arrest and was admitted to a private hospital. During diagnosis, it was found that there was minor bleeding in his abdomen. He will be taken abroad for further treatment and will be back to shape soon. Thank you for your prayers and thanks to everyone.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.