English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
T-Series All Set to Overtake PewDiePie to Be the Biggest Channel on YouTube
Indian film production house and music label T-Series needs slightly more than 800 subscribers to beat Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie's channel and become the No 1 YouTube Channel.
Indian film production house and music label T-Series needs slightly more than 800 subscribers to beat Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie's channel and become the No 1 YouTube Channel.
Loading...
Indian film production house and music label T-Series needs slightly more than 800 subscribers to beat Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie's channel and become the No 1 YouTube Channel.
Currently, T-series has over 90,337,357 subscribers while PewDiePie has subscribers with a count of 90,338, 188.
The battle between the two channels was going on for long. Even T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar started #BharatWins campaign on social media, urging people to help in making T-Series the world's most subscribed YouTube channel.
"There is an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming World's No.1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr. Gulshan Kumar's dream forward, I started this channel.
"Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It's a historic moment for all of us. So let's come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud," Bhushan tweeted earlier this month.
Many Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham joined the online battle between PewDiePie and YouTube, to plead with netizens to subscribe to T-Series' channel on YouTube.
The T-Series YouTube channel began on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels and features songs and film trailers.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Currently, T-series has over 90,337,357 subscribers while PewDiePie has subscribers with a count of 90,338, 188.
The battle between the two channels was going on for long. Even T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar started #BharatWins campaign on social media, urging people to help in making T-Series the world's most subscribed YouTube channel.
"There is an Indian YouTube channel on the brink of becoming World's No.1. It has taken us a lot of effort to come this far. To take my father Mr. Gulshan Kumar's dream forward, I started this channel.
"Today, it belongs to you, to the entire nation. It's a historic moment for all of us. So let's come together and subscribe to T-Series YouTube channel and make India proud," Bhushan tweeted earlier this month.
Many Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham joined the online battle between PewDiePie and YouTube, to plead with netizens to subscribe to T-Series' channel on YouTube.
The T-Series YouTube channel began on March 13, 2006. It has 29 sub-channels and features songs and film trailers.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Film-Maker Fridays with Priyanka Sinha Jha
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Trailer: Vivek Oberoi Warns Pakistan of Dire Consequences
- Manmarziyaan was A Good Crossover Even for Anurag Kashyap, Says Taapsee Pannu
- T-Series All Set to Overtake PewDiePie to Be the Biggest Channel on YouTube
- Decoding The Voluntary Code of Ethics Binding FB, Twitter, WhatsApp, TikTok During 2019 Polls
- Hey Siri, New Apple AirPods Are Priced From Rs 14,900; H1 Chip And Longer Battery Life On Board
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results