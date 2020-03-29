MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

T-Series and Bhushan Kumar Pledge Rs 12 Crore for Coronavirus Relief Work

Bhushan Kumar

Bhushan Kumar

Apart from donating Rs 11 crore from the music company's side, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar has pledged Rs 1 crore from his and his family's side to fund coronavirus relief work.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 29, 2020, 1:12 PM IST
Share this:

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar has pledged Rs 11 crore for Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, or the PM CARES Fund in order to fight the coronavirus pandemic and support relief work. Additionally, Bhushan has also donated Rs 1 crore from his and his family's side to the CM’s relief fund in Maharashtra.

Bhushan took to Twitter to announce the same. He wrote, "Today, we are all at a really crucial stage & it’s extremely important to do all we can to help. I, along with my entire @TSeriesfamily pledge to donate Rs 11 crores to the PM-CARES Fund. We can & will fight this together, Jai Hind (sic)."

In another tweet, he wrote, "In this hour of need, I pledge to donate Rs. 1 crore to the CM’s relief fund along with my family at @Tseries. Hope we all get through this difficult time soon. Stay home, stay safe (sic)."

Earlier, the government set up the PM CARES Fund, with the objective of dealing with emergency situations such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Contributors to the fund will enjoy tax benefits, it has been announced.

"People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India," PM Modi announced in a tweet on Saturday.

The Prime Minister is the chairman of the trust that includes the home minister, the finance minister and the defence minister.

(With inputs from IANS)

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story