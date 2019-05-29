English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
T-Series Beats PewDiePie to Become First YouTube Channel with 100 Million Subscribers
At the time of writing this copy, PewDiePie had 96,182,951 subscribers as compared to T Series' 100,006,561 subscribers.
At the time of writing this copy, PewDiePie had 96,182,951 subscribers as compared to T Series' 100,006,561 subscribers.
Loading...
India's very own T-Series has become the first YouTube channel to cross 100 million subscribers. The channel has beaten Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie to the landmark.
T-Series had overtaken the Swedish YouTuber to become the most popular channel on YouTube earlier this year. The new development sees T-Series having four million more subscribers than its nearest rival.
At the time of writing this copy, PewDiePie had 96,182,951 subscribers as compared to T Series' 100,006,561 subscribers.
According to a Forbes magazine report, Swedish YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, who runs the PewDiePie channel was adjudged the highest paid YouTube star in 2016. T-Series overtook PewDiePie in terms of popularity in February this year, which saw the channel starting a campaign ‘Subscribe to PewDiePie’. However, they could not overtake T-Series' subscription list.
PewDiePie channel was launched in 2010 while T-Series began its YouTube journey in 2006. While T-Series states that it is “associated with the music industry from past three decades, having ample catalogue of music comprising plenty of languages that covers the length & breadth of India,” PewDiePie’s channel description simply says, “I make videos.”
The Swedish YouTube star put out a music video acknowledging the defeat, titled 'Congratulations'.
T-Series, which was started by Gulshan Kumar in 1983 saw Bhushan Kumar take control of the business after the murder of his father in 1997.
T-Series had overtaken the Swedish YouTuber to become the most popular channel on YouTube earlier this year. The new development sees T-Series having four million more subscribers than its nearest rival.
At the time of writing this copy, PewDiePie had 96,182,951 subscribers as compared to T Series' 100,006,561 subscribers.
According to a Forbes magazine report, Swedish YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, who runs the PewDiePie channel was adjudged the highest paid YouTube star in 2016. T-Series overtook PewDiePie in terms of popularity in February this year, which saw the channel starting a campaign ‘Subscribe to PewDiePie’. However, they could not overtake T-Series' subscription list.
PewDiePie channel was launched in 2010 while T-Series began its YouTube journey in 2006. While T-Series states that it is “associated with the music industry from past three decades, having ample catalogue of music comprising plenty of languages that covers the length & breadth of India,” PewDiePie’s channel description simply says, “I make videos.”
The Swedish YouTube star put out a music video acknowledging the defeat, titled 'Congratulations'.
T-Series, which was started by Gulshan Kumar in 1983 saw Bhushan Kumar take control of the business after the murder of his father in 1997.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sona Mohapatra Gets Death Threat Over Comment on Salman Khan, Shares Screenshots on Twitter
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
- Sophie Turner in Glittery Chainmail Outfit Gives Futuristic Fashion Goals
- Deepika Padukone on Legalising Same-sex Marriage: Feels Strange We Even Need to Address It
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results