T-Series Beats PewDiePie to Become First YouTube Channel with 100 Million Subscribers

India's very own T-Series has become the first YouTube channel to cross 100 million subscribers. The channel has beaten Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie to the landmark.T-Series had overtaken the Swedish YouTuber to become the most popular channel on YouTube earlier this year. The new development sees T-Series having four million more subscribers than its nearest rival.At the time of writing this copy, PewDiePie had 96,182,951 subscribers as compared to T Series' 100,006,561 subscribers.According to a Forbes magazine report, Swedish YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, who runs the PewDiePie channel was adjudged the highest paid YouTube star in 2016. T-Series overtook PewDiePie in terms of popularity in February this year, which saw the channel starting a campaign ‘Subscribe to PewDiePie’. However, they could not overtake T-Series' subscription list.PewDiePie channel was launched in 2010 while T-Series began its YouTube journey in 2006. While T-Series states that it is “associated with the music industry from past three decades, having ample catalogue of music comprising plenty of languages that covers the length & breadth of India,” PewDiePie’s channel description simply says, “I make videos.”The Swedish YouTube star put out a music video acknowledging the defeat, titled 'Congratulations'.T-Series, which was started by Gulshan Kumar in 1983 saw Bhushan Kumar take control of the business after the murder of his father in 1997.