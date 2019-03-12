English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
T-Series Goes All Out Against PewDiePie, Karan Johar Releases the Teaser of 'Kalank'
Amar Kaushik and Neena Gupta Share insights about 'Stree' and 'Badhaai Ho', Nick Jonas' 'Sucker' becomes the No 1 track on the Billboards Hot 100 list and Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming her.
T-Series is pulling out the big guns to take on Swedish gamer PewDiePie who has the most subscribed-to channel on YouTube. As T-Series tries to clinch the top spot on YouTube, video appeals from Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of T-Series, and Bollywood personalities like Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham might just do the trick, sooner than later.
After piquing the interest of the audience with multiple character posters and photographs from the sets, filmmaker Karan Johar has finally released the much-anticipated teaser of Kalank, featuring the stellar cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. Kalank is produced by Karan and directed by Abhishek Varman. Self-admittedly, this is Karan's father Yash Johar's dream project and he is proud to have produced it. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also proud of the fact that Jonas Brothers' latest song Sucker, featuring Priyanka, has managed to reach the No 1 position on Billboard's Hot 100 list.
In the run up to the REEL Movie Awards 2019, we caught up with actress Neena Gupta, who has earned a Best Actress nomination for her performance in Badhaai Ho and director Amar Kaushik, who is in the running for the Best Director's award for his film Stree.
Riding on the combined might of Bollywood personalities like Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham, who have supported T-Series in its race to become the most subscribed-to channel on YouTube, the music label and production company may soon claim the coveted spot, defeating PewDiePie.
The much anticipated teaser of Kalank was released today. With references to Dussehra and glimpses of a rural setting, the teaser reminds one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, which had similar motifs and undertones. The colours, mood and presentation of Kalank is grandiose, something which has mostly been associated with a Bhansali movie.
After the Jonas Brothers' latest track Sucker claimed the No 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 list, a first for the Brothers, Priyanka Chopra celebrated the feat. The actress shared the big news on her Instagram story and also on Twitter, writing, "The Jonas Brothers debut at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100! OMGeeeeeee! I Could not be more proud of you guys (screaming inside)."
REEL Movie Awards 2019 are almost upon us and News18 reached out to some of the nominees who are in the running for the award. Actress Neena Gupta (Badhaai Ho) and Amar Kaushik (director Stree) shared some insights about how their respective films were conceived.
"There are sexy ones like Kareena Kapoor who's come out looking fully hot, and there are people like me who take time (to get back in shape)," said former actress Sameera Reddy as she slammed haters who targeted her post-baby bodies.
