T-Series Makes Atif Aslam's Version of Kinna Sona from 'Marjaavaan' Private After Twitter Backlash

Two days after releasing Atif Aslam's version of the song 'Kinna Sona', from the film 'Marjaavaan', T-Series made the video private after facing flak on Twitter.

'Take Down Atif Aslam song' started trending on Twitter after the music label Atif's version of 'Kinna Sona' despite FWICE's demand on ban of Pakistani artists in India, reported DNA.

People should realise the Anti-national activity T-Series is doing.



Cine Association has officially banned the Pakistani Artist in India still they have officially released song of a Pakistani Singer Atif 2 day's ago.



Take down AtifAslam Song T-Series ... #UnsubscribeTSeries pic.twitter.com/6PFHNBGYb3 — ARIJIT SINGH (@raiisonaiFC) June 23, 2020

WARNING TO TSERIES

Take down Pakistani singer Atif-Aslam song from your TSeries youtube channel immediately else we will take a major action against @TSeries. #TakeDownAtifAslamSong @itsbhushankumar @mnsadhikrut @rajupatilmanase — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) June 23, 2020

The FWICE had issued a notice in April, which read, "We have to strictly inform all the members of our affiliates to kindly note that the Non-Cooperation Circular is valid and subsisting and anyone found cooperating or working in any manner with any Pakistani artistes, singers, and technicians, in any mode or media of Entertainment will be subject to strict disciplinary action initiated by FWICE which everyone may please note."

However, several Atif fans demanded that the song be made public again.

Not only do we want @TSeries to make the video of "Kinna Sona" by Atif Aslam public but we also want the label to release all his replaced songs and record new songs with him too. Music has no boundaries.#WeWantAtifAslamSongBack#WeWantAtifAslamSongsBack — Dipanwita Banerjee (@dipanwita025) June 24, 2020

The film version of the song is sung by Meet Bros, Jubin Nautiyal and Dhvani Bhanushali. It's picturised on Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra.