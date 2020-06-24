MOVIES

T-Series Makes Atif Aslam's Version of Kinna Sona from 'Marjaavaan' Private After Twitter Backlash

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria

'Take Down Atif Aslam song' started trending on Twitter after T-Series released the version of Kinna Sona sung by the Pakistani artist.

  • Last Updated: June 24, 2020, 1:30 PM IST
Two days after releasing Atif Aslam's version of the song 'Kinna Sona', from the film 'Marjaavaan', T-Series made the video private after facing flak on Twitter.

'Take Down Atif Aslam song' started trending on Twitter after the music label Atif's version of 'Kinna Sona' despite FWICE's demand on ban of Pakistani artists in India, reported DNA.

The FWICE had issued a notice in April, which read, "We have to strictly inform all the members of our affiliates to kindly note that the Non-Cooperation Circular is valid and subsisting and anyone found cooperating or working in any manner with any Pakistani artistes, singers, and technicians, in any mode or media of Entertainment will be subject to strict disciplinary action initiated by FWICE which everyone may please note."

However, several Atif fans demanded that the song be made public again.

The film version of the song is sung by Meet Bros, Jubin Nautiyal and Dhvani Bhanushali. It's picturised on Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra.

