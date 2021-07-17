T-Series Owner Claims Man Had Sought Money to Not File Rape Case Against Bhushan Kumar; FIR Lodged

Mumbai Police registered an FIR against a man for allegedly demanding money from T-Series company owner and producer Krishan Kumar earlier this month for not filing a rape case against his nephew and the company’s managing director Bhushan Kumar, an official said on Saturday.

The FIR was registered at the Amboli police station on Friday night against one Mallikarjun Pujari for extortion and other charges of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a day after an offence was registered against Bhushan Kumar for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman under the pretext of providing her with a job in his company between 2017 and 2020. “An FIR of extortion was registered against Mallikarjun Pujari who had allegedly approached Krishan Kumar between July 3 and 10 this year demanding money for not filing a complaint of rape against Bhushan Kumar," the official said.

Pujari tried to blackmail Krishan Kumar with the fake allegation of rape against Bhushan Kumar and threatened to malign the latter’s image in media, the official said quoting the First Information Report. The accused had allegedly told Kishan Kumar that the woman’s friend will kill Bhushan Kumar if money is not paid, he said.

A case was registered against Pujari under sections 386 (Extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 500 (Punishment for defamation), and criminal intimidation under sections 506 and 506(2) of the IPC, the official said, adding no arrest is made so far. As per the FIR registered against Bhushan Kumar, 43, he allegedly raped the woman on the pretext of providing a job to her in some project of his company, police had said. The FIR was registered at D N Nagar police station in suburban Andheri.

Sources in the police department had said that the complainant knew Kumar for the last few years and he allegedly sexually exploited her between 2017 and 2020 at various places. The woman said she was cheated by him and hence she approached the police, according to police.

In a statement issued to the media, T-Series on Friday denied the charges and said the company is in the process of consulting their lawyers and “will take appropriate legal action".

