T-Series Takes Down Pakistani Artists' Latest Singles From It's YouTube Channel

The action has come after Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) asked all the music companies to stop working with Pakistani artists.

News18.com

Updated:February 17, 2019, 4:26 PM IST
T-Series Takes Down Pakistani Artists' Latest Singles From It's YouTube Channel
Image: Atif Aslam/Instagram
Loading...
In a knee-jerk reaction to the Pulwama terror attack that resulted in the killing of more than 40 CRPF personnel, music label T-Series has pulled down all the songs by Pakistani artists from its YouTube channel. Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series had only recently collaborated with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam for two different singles.

Atif’s new song titled Baarishein, featuring Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha, was released on the channel on the eve of Valentine’s Day. It now stands removed from the channel.

This action has come after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) asked all the music companies to stop working with Pakistani artists. “We have verbally communicated to Indian music companies like T-Series, Sony Music, Venus, Tips Music etc to not work with Pakistani singers. These companies should stop it immediately or we will take action in our own style,” Amey Khopkar, head of the MNS Chitrapat Sena told PTI.

In the wake of the horrific attack, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar had also cancelled their cultural visit to Pakistan. Earlier, in 2016, after the Uri attacks, the Raj Thackeray-led party had set a 48-hour deadline for all Pakistani artists working in India to leave the country. Since the decision there was an embargo on Pakistani actors from working in Bollywood films. Actors like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Ali Fazal had then borne the brunt of the imposed decision.

