T-series Takes Harsh Step Against Fraudster Impersonating Bhushan Kumar, Files Criminal Complaint

T-series has registered an FIR after it was reported that some fraudsters were duping people by impersonating Bhushan Kumar, the head of the music company. The criminal complaint was filed at the Amboli Police station in Mumbai.

According to the Times of India, the complaints are filed for cheating under section 415, 416, 417, 419, 420 of IPC’ forgery for the purpose of cheating under Section 468 of IPC and infringement under Section 63 of the Indian Copyright Act. The complaint has also been filed against disparagement of the name, reputation, character and brand image of Bhushan Kumar & T-Series.

The FIR also includes complaints regarding various offences committed under the Information Technology Act, 2000 including but not limited to identity theft u/s 66C, cheating by personation u/s 66D etc.

The action was taken when the family received information about unidentified individuals trying to impersonate Bhushan Kumar and promising work to aspiring artists. The individuals lured these artists, including singers and actors, and sought money from them in lieu of getting them work.

“The intention of such unknown persons seems very clearly to illegally ride upon the name and reputation of Mr. Bhushan Kumar and/or T-Series and in doing so they are not only taking undue advantage of gullible aspiring actors / artists but are also maligning the reputation of T-Series and our Managing Director Mr. Bhushan Kumar in the industry,” read the statement from T-Series’s spokesperson, as reported by Pinkvilla.