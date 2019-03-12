T-Series Takes on PewDiePie on YouTube: It's Bollywood vs the World Now
Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham are among the stars who have shown their support to T-Series to make it the top channel on YouTube.
Just a few steps away from becoming the world’s biggest YouTube channel. Lets create history by making India win. Click here & subscribe to T-Series: https://t.co/uUaiWykbbb #BharatWinsYouTube @itsBhushanKumar pic.twitter.com/ZgEsXgvzy2— TSeries (@TSeries) March 6, 2019
Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham are among the stars to have shown their support using the hashtag #BharatWinsYoutube on Twitter.
BHARAT WINS YOUTUBE— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 11, 2019
Doston ,T Series ke YouTube channel ko Subscribe Kar Bharat ko jeetaaiye .#bharatwinsyoutube
Subscribe NOW ..
https://t.co/0a5GvyIKbs
Subscribe to @TSeries & make it the world’s biggest YouTube channel.. #BharatWinsYouTube https://t.co/Amsr5g51ZM Good luck @itsBhushanKumar pic.twitter.com/sfzliRnTTt— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 11, 2019
Our very own Indian Youtube channel, Tseries is on the verge of becoming the World’s number one YouTube channel. Let’s put all our hearts into winning this!— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) March 11, 2019
All we have to do is subscribe to Tseries on YouTube and make India win!! @TSeries @itsBhushanKumar #BharatWinsYoutube pic.twitter.com/HOUsZTXRQV
What are you waiting for? Subscribe now! @TSeries @itsBhushanKumar #BharatWinsYouTube pic.twitter.com/cp2p4RBKHu— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 9, 2019
Stars from the music industry like Honey Singh, Adnan Sami and Jassie Gill too spoke up in favour of T-Series, asking fans to subscribe to the channel.
T-Series is on the brink of becoming the world’s biggest @YouTube channel. We can make history...We can make India win. Subscribe to @TSeries #BharatWinsYouTube https://t.co/PI9mMwbOLw pic.twitter.com/Trq5MBfuyi— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) March 9, 2019
This will be a proud moment for India T-Series is on the brink of becoming the biggest YouTube Channel in the World— Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) March 11, 2019
Congratulations bro @its_bhushankumar and the entire team @TSeries
Let’s all subscribe to ensure #BharatWinsYouTube https://t.co/BoU0cDq6MB
The T-Series YouTube channel was launched in 2006, and regularly publishes new songs, both from films and otherwise, as well as film trailers. The company has been associated with the music industry for the past three decades, having an exhaustive catalogue of music across languages and genres.
PewDiePie so far remains the number one channel on YouTube as per total subscribers, with a count of 88,984,448, while T-Series comes a close second with 88,962,196 subscribers at the time of publishing this article. For a while, T-Series did grab the top spot, only to lose it to PewDiePie again. The race has been neck and neck for some time now, with one racing ahead, only for the other to catch up soon. Let's hope the Bollywood support helps the Indian music label win this digital battle.
