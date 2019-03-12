LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
T-Series Takes on PewDiePie on YouTube: It's Bollywood vs the World Now

Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham are among the stars who have shown their support to T-Series to make it the top channel on YouTube.

News18.com

Updated:March 12, 2019, 1:17 PM IST
Bollywood stars like Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan have now joined the ongoing war between T-Series and Swedish gamer PewDiePie to clinch the top spot on YouTube. Following a video appeal from Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of T-Series, Bollywood personalities too appealed to their fans to subscribe to T-Series to make it the No. 1 channel on YouTube.




Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham are among the stars to have shown their support using the hashtag #BharatWinsYoutube on Twitter.













Stars from the music industry like Honey Singh, Adnan Sami and Jassie Gill too spoke up in favour of T-Series, asking fans to subscribe to the channel.







The T-Series YouTube channel was launched in 2006, and regularly publishes new songs, both from films and otherwise, as well as film trailers. The company has been associated with the music industry for the past three decades, having an exhaustive catalogue of music across languages and genres.

PewDiePie so far remains the number one channel on YouTube as per total subscribers, with a count of 88,984,448, while T-Series comes a close second with 88,962,196 subscribers at the time of publishing this article. For a while, T-Series did grab the top spot, only to lose it to PewDiePie again. The race has been neck and neck for some time now, with one racing ahead, only for the other to catch up soon. Let's hope the Bollywood support helps the Indian music label win this digital battle.

