'T2 Trainspotting' Actor Bradley Welsh Shot Dead in Edinburgh, Scotland
Scotland's national newspaper reported a neighbourhood resident saying that the gunshot wound was to Bradley Welsh's head.
Bradley Welsh, an actor in T2 Trainspotting and a former boxer, died after being shot in Edinburgh, Scotland. He was 42. The actor was shot dead on Wednesday.
The Edinburgh Police Division reported from West End neighbourhood around 8 p.m. that they found Welsh seriously injured on Chester Street and said he died at the scene, reports variety.com.
Scotland's national newspaper reported a neighbourhood resident saying that the gunshot wound was to Welsh's head. Police are treating the death as suspicious and are asking witnesses to contact them with any relevant information.
Besides appearing as gangland kingpin Doyle in Danny Boyle's Trainspotting sequel in 2017, Welsh also appeared in the TV series Danny Dyer's Deadliest Men in 2009. The documentary series profiled some of the most dangerous men in the UK, and Welsh was featured on the sixth episode of the second season.
Welsh had no acting experience before portraying a crime boss in T2 Trainspotting. He was not related to Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh.
In 1993, he was the lightweight champion in the Amateur Boxing Association (ABA) of England at only 17 years old, the youngest age allowed to register in the ABA. He also ran a boxing gym and was involved in charities devoted to keeping youth out of trouble.
