T20 World Cup: Farhan Akhtar Says 'We Got to Lift Team India Up'; Rahul Vaidya Blames IPL for India's Loss

It is a sad time for Indian cricket fans and the nation in general as our men in blue could not qualify for the Cricket T20 finals. England defeated India today, November 10 in the semi-finals. While fans are sad and disappointed, they have taken to social media to show support for the cricket players. Celebrities, too, extended their support to the team. Arjun Rampal took to Twitter to express his disappointment but also gave a shoutout to team India for playing well throughout the tournament.

His tweet read, “Been out played today,unfortunately we didn’t bring our best game to the semis, nothing to take away from #England they were the much better side todaySuch is the game. Well played through the tournament #TeamIndia heartbreak today. Congratulations #TeamEngland #T20Iworldcup2022”

Been out played today,unfortunately we didn’t bring our best game to the semis, nothing to take away from #England they were the much better side todaySuch is the game. Well played through the tournament #TeamIndia heartbreak today. Congratulations #TeamEngland #T20Iworldcup2022 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) November 10, 2022

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to pen a long note. He wrote, “England outplayed us & congratulations to them on a solid performance. The defeat must weigh heavy on our team’s shoulders and it’s in times like these, we got to lift them up. Team India, Yes it was a disappointing day out but the story doesn’t end here.. this is but a chapter. We’ll emerge it stronger. Keeps your chins up.”

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, too, shared a huge note dedicated to the Indian Men’s Cricket Team. Take a look at his post:

Television actor Rahul Vaidya pointed out the people are blaming KL Rahul but our total wasn’t bad. He wrote, “People are Blaming KL Rahul .. Our total wasnt bad guys. It’s just that their batting is exceptionally solid. And our bowlers couldn’t pull off anything spectacular! #INDvsENG.” In a separate tweet, he continued, “But as a BIG INDIAN CRICKET FAN i do have a complaint .. INDIA ALWAYS fails to win an ICC world tournament !!! And believe it or not IPL is a big reason for that. ”

People are Blaming KL Rahul .. Our total wasnt bad guys. It’s just that their batting is exceptionally solid. And our bowlers couldn’t pull off anything spectacular! #INDvsENG — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) November 10, 2022

But as a BIG INDIAN CRICKET FAN i do have a complaint .. INDIA ALWAYS fails to win an ICC world tournament !!! And believe it or not IPL is a big reason for that. — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) November 10, 2022

Nakuul Mehta had a rather hilarious post in store. He wrote, “Just sending a telegram to my producer that I’m available to shoot THIS Sunday.”

Just sending a telegram to my producer that I’m available to shoot THIS Sunday ‍♂️ — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) November 10, 2022

Earlier in the day, Raveena Tandon had taken to social media to write whether we win or not, it is magical to watch Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya play.

The T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England was played at the Adelaide Oval, Australia. The finals will be on Sunday, November 13 and it will see England and Pakistan face each other.

Read all the Latest Movies News here