T20 World Cup: Raveena Tandon Says 'Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli Are Magical to Watch'

Today is an important day for cricket fans as India faces England in the semifinals of the Cricket T20 World Cup 2022. India’s neighbour country Pakistan qualified for the final which is scheduled for Sunday, November 13 and if India beats England, it will once again be a nail-biting match between Ind and Pak. India has posted a competitive 169/6 in 20 overs. Once again, Virat Kohli delivered what was expected of them! The former was dismissed after scoring his fourth half-century in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Pandya, on the other hand, provided the much-needed push to team India. Impressed by India’s performance, not just fans but celebrities, too, have taken to social media to give a shoutout to the players and heap praises on them. Actress Raveena Tandon wrote, “Whether we win or lose! @hardikpandya7 and @imVkohli are magical to watch!” Popular television actor Aly Goni expressed, “#HardikPandya you beauty 🔥🔥”

Take a look at the tweets:

Whether we win or lose! @hardikpandya7 and @imVkohli are magical to watch! — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 10, 2022

The T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England is being played at the Adelaide Oval, Australia. The semifinal match can be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

We wish the Indian Cricket Team good luck!

Read all the Latest Movies News here