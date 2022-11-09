Taali: Sushmita Sen Wraps Up Gauri Sawant’s Biopic With Note Of Gratitude, Says ‘Deeply Indebted To...'

Sushmita Sen’s acting prowess was rediscovered when she was cast in the web series, Aarya. After a gap of quite a few years, it was a welcome sight to have Sushmita back on the screens, even though it was the OTT platform and not the big screens. However, now she is all set to get back in an all-new never-seen-before avatar as transgender, activist Gauri Sawant in her biopic Taali. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a video as she wrapped up the shooting of the film. The Main Hoon Na actress also penned a note of gratitude for her ‘community of transgenders.’

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita dropped a video wherein she can be seen hugging Taali director Ravi Jadhav and clapping along with the crew member. Alongside she wrote, “AND….it’s a wrap for #Taali I couldn’t have been blessed with a better TEAM than this one!!! #gratitude #love #respect & yessssss lots of Taali!!!”

She thanked Ravi for being ‘one of the calmest and most humane directors’, and for other film departments including photography, art, and sound. “To the most talented Cast & Crew…what a privilege to work alongside you all!!! Deeply Indebted to my community of Transgenders…who have showered me with such goodness & belonging through this process of sharing @shreegaurisawant story with the world …with a sense of great Empathy!!!,” she added

Soon after the video was shared, scores of Sushmita’s fans chimed into the comments section to drop heart emoticons as reaction to the post and express their excitement for the film’s release.

Last month, Sushmita Sen unveiled her first look as a transwoman in Taali whose tagline is ‘Bajaongi Nahi, Bajwaongi’. She captioned it, “#firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant. Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys.” In the first look, she can be seen wearing a green and red saree and posing in a clapping gesture with a stern look on her face.

Speaking about Taali, the film is based on the life of transgender activist Gauri and her rise in the community. It will also showcase Gauri’s bond with her adopted child Gayatri. For those unaware, Gauri is the founder of Sakhi Char Chowghi which helps transgender people and people with HIV/AIDS. She was made the goodwill ambassador of the Election Commission in Maharashtra.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Gauri spoke about Sushmita playing her in Taali, “One should think about how challenging the role will be for a woman with such stature. Because the role comes with a lot of taboo with which we live with. She has shown the courage to take it up. And she was my first choice.”

