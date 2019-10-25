Taapsee-Bhumi’s Saand Ki Aankh Declared Tax Free in Delhi

After states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Delhi government has also declared the film Saand Ki Aankh tax free. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the news on Twitter.

Kejriwal tweeted, “Delhi govt. gives tax-free status to the @taapsee & @bhumipednekar starrer #SaandKiAankh in Delhi. The message of the movie should reach to people of every age, gender & background―The power of a dream, & the power derived from it to achieve it, despite any socio-cultural blocks.”

The film, that stars Tapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, is based on the life of Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, grandmothers from Baghpat, who were both ace shooters and earned accolades for their shooting skills.

Popularly known as 'Shooter Dadi', Chandro Tomar learnt the art of shooting at the age of 60 years and went on to become one of the best shooters of the country.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Bhumi talked about the film’s premise. She said, “This is a commercial film with a lot of sense in it. I think whenever a film is given recognition at film festivals across the world and then gets released on the occasion of Diwali, it maintains a perfect balance and gives you a lot of confidence.”

Saand Ki Aankh, that released today, is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. Others in the cast include Vineet Singh and Prakash Jha.

