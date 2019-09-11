Taapsee Pannu has largely evaded media scrutiny about her love life but in a recent interview with an entertainment network, the actress revealed, or rather hinted that she has someone special in her life.

Tappsee admitted to being in a relationship but never revealed the name of her beau in the interaction. However, she did admit that the man in her life is not from a profession "where people are more curious about him." Without naming her boyfriend, Taapsee also revealed that "he's not from here"

About her relationship status, Taapsee said (via), "I'm not married and people who are genuinely interested in my life not just to make gossip columns about it, know about it. Whoever is the person in my life is not into the profession where people are more curious about him. He is not an actor or a cricketer. He's not even from here around."

She added, "I have kissed a lot of frogs before meeting my prince."

About getting married, Taapsee said, "I will get married only when I want to have babies. I want to have kids out of wedlock. I don't want an elaborate wedding either. It will be one long day with close friends and family. This multiple day thing is too tiring."

On the movies front, Taapsee recently announced that she will be collaborating with Mulk director Anubhav Sinha for the latter's upcoming film Thappad.

She will be seen playing the role of acclaimed novelist late Amrita Pritam in the film.

Taapsee on Tuesday took to Instagram and wrote: "'When a man denies the power of women, he is denying his own subconscious' -- Amrita Pritam. Moving from one Amrita to the other... Main tenu pher milangi...in theatres from 6th of March 2020."

Along with the post, she uploaded an image in which she is seen reading a script donning a pink ethnic suit.

Check out her post here:

(With inputs from IANS)

