Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan's Badla Earns Rs 87.07 Crore in Six Weeks
Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla released on March 8.
Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan during Badla promotions. (Image: Instagram/Taapsee Pannu)
Despite limited release in select theatres across India, Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s latest thriller Badla has raked in a whopping Rs 87.07 crore in the first six weeks.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s India box office collection on Twitter on Sunday. “#Badla is holding well, despite limited showcasing [screens/shows]... Lack of major releases has helped... [Week 6] Fri 20 lakhs, Sat 36 lakhs, Sun 45 lakhs. Total: ₹ 87.07 cr. India biz,” he tweeted.
Directed by Sujoy Ghosh (of Kahaani fame) and produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment, Badla is the official Hindi remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller Contratiempo (The Invisible Guest). It stars Bachchan as Badal Gupta, a veteran criminal defence lawyer who hasn’t lost a case in over 40 years and Pannu as Naina Sethi, his client, who claims to have been wrongly accused of murder.
Released on March 8, Badla greatly benefitted from no major releases after it, other than Akshay Kumar’s Kesari. However, the film’s collections are likely to drop after the April 17 release of Abhishek Varman’s big-budget ensemble period drama Kalank, which stars actors Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur in important roles.
Badla, meanwhile, earned Rs 27.38 crore in its opening weekend and Rs 38 crore in the first week.
#Badla is holding well, despite limited showcasing [screens/shows]... Lack of major releases has helped... [Week 6] Fri 20 lakhs, Sat 36 lakhs, Sun 45 lakhs. Total: ₹ 87.07 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2019
#Badla biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2019
Week 1: ₹ 38 cr
Week 2: ₹ 29.32 cr
Week 3: ₹ 11.12 cr
Week 4: ₹ 5.25 cr
Week 5: ₹ 2.37 cr
Weekend 6: ₹ 1.01 cr
Total: ₹ 87.07 cr
India biz. SUPER HIT.
