Taapsee Pannu And Her Sister Are Huge Hrithik Roshan Fans; Check Out His Reaction

When Taapsee Pannu shared that she and her family members couldn't get enough of Hrithik Roshan.

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has shared a video on social media wherein she and her sister Shagun Pannu are watching a Hrithik Roshan film.

In the clip, both the Pannu sisters can be seen watching Hrithik’s debut movie Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. The footage shows the actress mentioning that they are big fans of Hrithik’s acting.

Captioning the clip, the Pink actress wrote, “This house can’t get enough of @hrithikroshan so we start from the beginning.”

Overwhelmed by the post, the Jodhaa Akbar actor uploaded Taapsee’s story on his Instagram story and wrote, “Now that's a compliment! Made me smile.”

Hrithik starrer Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai hit the theaters in 2000. Directed by his father Rakesh Roshan, the movie turned out to be a blockbuster. It was also the debut movie for Ameesha Patel.

Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan combined together for a number of hit films such as Koi…Mil Gaya, Krrish, Krrish 3.

Taapsee was last seen in Anubhav Sinha-directed Thappad. She has many upcoming projects, including Looop Lapeta which is the official Hindi adaptation of the German film Run Lola Run.

The actress will feature in Shabaash Mithu, directed by Rahul Dholakia. The movie is a biopic of Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj. It is expected to hit theaters on February 5, 2021. Apart from it, she will also star in Haseen Dillruba.

