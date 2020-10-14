Taapsee Pannu and Rumoured Beau Mathias Boe Strike a Dancing Pose in the Maldives, See Pic

Taapsee Pannu was on vacation in Maldives with her sisters recently, alongwith her rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe. The badminton player has shared a photo with the actress where the pair can be seen enjoying their time in a picturesque location.

The photo shows them dressed in casual outfits and smiling as they posed for the click capture. Taapsee wore a comfortable white dress, while Mathias sported a white tee and black shorts. The two of them seem to be pulling off dancing poses on the white sand, with the sea behind them.

Take a look:

Taapsee Pannu had a week-long vacation in Maldives with Mathias and sisters Evania and Shagun. They recently shared a funny video on social media, which also featured Mathias. In the hilarious clip, Taapsee and her sisters can be seen performing to Biggini Shoot mashup song by Yashraj Mukhate. Yashraj's Rasode Mein Kaun Tha mash up video had gone viral recently and Taapsee shot a fun video to another one of his mashups.

On Tuesday, while bidding adieu to the Maldives, the actress shared a mesmerising picture from the exotic location and announced that she is going back to Mumbai.

The actress has several projects lined-up such as Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba (also starring Vikrant Massey), Aakash Bhatia's Looop Lapeta and Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu.