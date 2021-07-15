Taapsee Pannu Sets Up New Banner Outsiders Films: 'I Aim to Empower Talent With No Film Background'

Taapsee Pannu has been basking in glory with her back-to-back hits. After working for more than a decade in Indian Cinema, Taapsee adds another milestone in her career, as she launches her production house ‘Outsiders Films’.

For Outsiders Films, she has joined forces with Pranjal Khandhdiya who is a content creator and producer for over 20 years. He has been involved in the production of renowned films such as Super 30, 83, Soorma, Piku, Mubarakan, Azhar and is also producing Rashmi Rocket, starring Taapsee.

Elated with the launch of the production house, Taapsee shares, “I am thrilled to embark upon this new journey and diversify my love for cinema with my production house ‘Outsiders Films’. Having my business ventures, management comes naturally to me. Hence, I always thought of setting my own production house. The audience and the industry have given me a lot of support and love over the 11 years of my career. With Outsiders Films, I aim to give back to the industry and empower talent who are looking for a breakthrough and come with no background like me. Pranjal and I together look forward to opening doors for new and fresh talents, both in front and behind the camera.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Talking about naming the company, Taapsee shared, “Pranjal and I both come from humble backgrounds that’s when the name Outsiders Films clicked with us. We aim to produce meaningful, entertaining, and quality content.”

Pranjal Khandhdiya shared, “Forging a solid partnership needs two people to have a lot of similarities and at the same time different opinions. This is where our partnership becomes so interesting. Taapsee and I both have similar goals, but with varied opinions and approaches. Outsiders Films gives us the opportunity to seek our creative goals while complimenting each other at work."

Outsiders Films will be doing ground productions for all the projects they are involved in rather than just having mere profit-sharing arrangements. The first project from the production house will be a thriller, with Taapsee headlining it.

Taapsee also owns a wedding planning company and a badminton team called 7 Aces Pune. On the film front, Taapsee is set for a season chock-a-bloc with her next Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, DooBaaraa, a south film, Shabaash Mithu, and with many under the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here