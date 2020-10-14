News18 Logo

Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha Rejoice as 'Thappad' Re-releases in Theatres

Thappad director Anubhav Sinha and actress Taapsee Pannu took to their respective Twitter accounts to express their joy about the film getting a re-release in theatres.

Director Anubhav Sinha and actress Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday expressed excitement at the news that their film Thappad was ready to re-release on big screen once the cinemas open on October 15.

As theatres prepare for reopening after the lockdown, they are planning to begin by re-releasing old films, the Anubhav Sinha directorial being one of them.

"Welcome back to theatres #Thappad," tweeted the film's lead actress Taapsee Pannu from her verified account on Wednesday.

Taapsee's tweet came in reaction to a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh which reads: "As cinemas ready to reopen their doors from this week onwards, the list of #Hindi films scheduled for re-release this week is OFFICIALLY announced...

#Tanhaji

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan

#Malang

#Kedarnath

#Thappad

More films will be scheduled in coming days."

Director Anubhav Sinha also expressed his excitement with a tweet from his verified account. He wrote: "So #THAPPAD in theaters again. Yayyyyyy!!!!"

Along with the above-mentioned films, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War will also be re-releasing in theatres.


