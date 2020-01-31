Thappad Trailer Brings Explosive Collaboration Between Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha

Thappad features Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in lead roles as husband and wife. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anubhav. Thappad also marks the reunion of Taapsee with Anubhav after their first successful film Mulk (2018).

Anubhav directed Article 15 post Mulk and Taapsee also saw her films succeeding at the box office in 2019-- Badla, Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh-- and the director-actor duo's next film Thappad is highly anticipated among fans. The trailer of the film was released on Friday. Thappad serves an emotional take on humanity by showing a woman's need to leave her husband after she gets slapped by him at a party.

The synopsis reads: Thappad is a relationship story of Amrita (Taapsee) whose seemingly perfect life is shattered with a slap. But is one slap enough to question what a relationship stands for? Should a slap shake up her trust or is a Thappad 'Bas Itni Si Baat' (a small matter)?

The character of Amrita encompasses human emotions in all forms and Taapsee delivers various moods when placed in different situations. She is bubbly but silently angry, while Thappad also explores the taboo of going through a divorce and 'should women always compromise in a marriage' question.

Taapsee also launched the trailer of Thappad during the India Vs New Zealand fourth international T20 match. Thappad releases on February 28.

Watch Thappad trailer starring Taapsse, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra and Pavail below:

