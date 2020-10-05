Taapsee Pannu Asks Media to Focus on 'Real' News Now As Theatres Opening Soon for 'Entertainment'

Taapsee Pannu took a dig at certain TV news channels which, according to her, prioritise entertainment over "real" news. She sarcastically said that the film industry could reclaim the responsibility of entertaining people, now that the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed cinema halls to reopen with 50% occupancy from October 15.

“Now that theatres are allowed to open with 50% occupancy its only fair to expect some ‘news’ channels to focus 50% more towards ‘real’ news. Thank you guys, you held the fort of entertainment long enough on our behalf. We can take over from here on. #SharingCaring,” she wrote on Twitter.

Recently, veteran poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar took a jibe at news channels that have been highlighting a house party organised by Karan Johar last year. A video of the party has gone viral on social media.

Akhtar tweeted from his verified account, noting how television channels were more concerned about Johar's house party of last year instead of talking about the controversial farm Bills passed recently by Parliament.

"If Karan johar had invited some farmers too for his party, life would have been easier for our TV channels. They would not have had to choose between farmers protest and Karan's party! It seems that Karan's do is the second most favourite PARTY of our channels," Akhtar tweeted.