Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana Are My Favourite Actors, Says Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha
Anubhav Sinha will soon be working with Taapsee Pannu again after their gritty 2018 courtroom drama Mulk.
Image: Instagram/Anubhav Sinha
After delivering the critically-acclaimed and commercially-successful Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is gearing up for his next movie with his Mulk heroine Taapsee Pannu. Sinha says he considers both these actors his favourites and he loves them dearly.
"I am making a film with Taapsee next. We will start shooting next month. I have to mention that Taapsee and Ayushmann are my favourite actors—or stars, whatever you call them. I love them. Our thought processes are in sync with one another," Anubhav told IANS.
Asked if he is more interested in working with talented actors than stars, Anubhav promptly replied, "Show me an actor in the recent past who has five hits in a row? Ayush is a star and so is Taapsee!"
On Article 15’s success, he said, "I love the reviews of my films and I love those critics. I have never got a good review in my life (before). It (good reviews) have only started (coming in) over the past one year. So, I am enjoying the good number of stars that critics are giving me, even as trend analysts discuss the box-office numbers of my films. I am happy."
Making his debut as a Bollywood director in 2001 with Tum Bin, Anubhav went on to make films such as Dus and Ra.One before finding his groove in hard-hitting realism in Mulk and Article 15.
On what he’s planning to do next, he said, "I have a list of things I what to say through my films and I have started doing that. My thoughts seem to be connecting with the audience. I will continue to make films to express my thoughts that come from my observations, from the society we live in."
