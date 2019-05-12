English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar Look Older Than Their Mothers on Saand Ki Aankh Sets
Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar shared a special video from the sets of Saand Ki Aankh on the occasion of Mother's Day.
Image: Twitter
On the occasion of Mother's Day, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar shared a special surprise that they had received on the sets of Saand Ki Aankh. Their mothers paid them a visit on the sets, making it a special day for their daughters who were busy shooting for the film.
It was a special day for Taapsee, who said that her mother usually never visits her on a shoot, but made an exception here because she loves going to the village. Bhumi too said that it was the first time that she saw her mother, Sumitra Pednekar, on a shoot.
On Sunday, the actresses shared the video of their mothers' visit on the sets. What was interesting in the video was that both the actresses, who play octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, met their moms in makeup. While Taapsee's character looked pretty similar to her mother, Bhumi looked way older with whitened hair and prosthetics.
Check out the special Mother's Day video:
Chandro, 87, and Prakashi, 82, are from Uttar Pradesh's Johri village who reportedly took up sharpshooting in their fifties. Chandro, who is fondly called 'shooter dadi', is among the world's oldest female sharpshooters.
Taapsee and Bhumi are set to bring the story of the Shooter Dadis to the big screen with the upcoming film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by Anurag Kashyap. In the end of April, Taapsee had announced that shooting for the film had already wrapped up. The film is set for a Diwali release.
View this post on Instagram
For thousands of women in our country who grew up having a life dictated by their father and grew old following the path led by their husband and there after everything was for their kids, but amidst all this forgot to LIVE for their own self, only so that one day they can tell their daughters “humne yo jindagi kaati hai.... tum jiyogi meri laado “ This one is for you maa ❤️👩👧 #SaandKiAankh #ThisDiwali ये उन औरतों के लिए जिन्होंने बचपन से सिर्फ़ अपने पिता की सुनी, शादी के बाद अपने पति की और उसके बाद सब बच्चों के लिए था। इन सब के बीच वो अपने लिए जीना भूल गयी, शायद ये दिन देखने के लिए कि वो अपनी बेटियों को बता सकें “ हमने यो ज़िंदगी काटी है, तम जियोगी मेरी लाडो”
