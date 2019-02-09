Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar to Play World's Oldest Sharpshooters Chandro Tomar & Prakashi Tomar

Kabhi humaari picture shelve karva dete hai kabhi title ki maara maari, maine socha main Khud hi picture announce kar deti hu through my PERSONAL MEDIANET ab jisko jo ukhaadna hai ukhaad lo ! Kickstarting the shoot of our country’s oldest and coolest shooters #Chandro #Prakashi pic.twitter.com/dEYzIO5SP9 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 9, 2019

Bollywood actresses Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen playing the world's oldest sharpshooters, Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, in an yet-untitled film.The Reliance Entertainment film will mark writer Tushar Hiranandani's debut as director. It will also be jointly-produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.Taapsee took to Twitter on Saturday to share a photograph of herself along with Bhumi, Chandro and Prakashi.Bhumi, who called it a "ground breaking" story, also shared the same image and captioned it, "Old is gold and this is certainly gold! Excited to begin the shooting of this ground breaking real story of world's oldest sharpshooters."A tweet from the official account of Reliance Entertainment read that the film is going on floors. "The 'shoot' begins...literally! We are happy to announce that our next production based on the world's oldest sharpshooters, is going on floors! Directed by @tushar1307, the film will star powerhouse talents, @taapsee and @bhumipednekar," it said.Other details related to the film are still under wraps.Chandro, 87, and Prakashi, 82, are from Uttar Pradesh's Johri village and reportedly took up sharpshooting in their 50s. Chandro, who is fondly called as 'shooter dadi', is among the world's oldest female sharpshooters.