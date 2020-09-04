Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar's 'Saand Ki Aankh' Re-Releases in the US

The Taapsee Pannu-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Saand Ki Aankh has re-released in New Jersey amid the COVID pandemic.

"New Jersey hai bullseye ke liye taiyaar! #SaandKiAankh is re-releasing in Regal Hadley Theatre, South Plainfield and Regal Commerce Center and RPX, North Brunswick Township," read a post on the official Instagram account of Reliance Entertainment, about the film's release in the American city.

Taapsee also shared the post on Instagram Story.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, this biographical-drama is based on the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters, Prakashi Tomar and Chandro Tomar.

Taapsee and Bhumi essayed the roles of the sharpshooters in the film, which was released last year. The film also featured Prakash Jha, Pawan Chopra, Vineet Kumar Singh and Shaad Randhawa.

Before Saand Ki Aankh, films like Super 30, Good Newwz and Dream Girl have hit the big screens in other countries recently, even as theatres continue to remain shut in India.

Bhumi Pednekar is currently awaiting the release of her next film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, along with Konkona Sen Sharma which is all set to release on Netflix on September 18. Meanwhile, Tapsee will be next seen in Vinil Mathew's mystery thriller Haseena Dilruba which is also slated to release in September.